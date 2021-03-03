Stock Exchange The construction consulting company Sitowise intends to list on the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Sitowinen is expected to be listed on the stock exchange.

Construction design and consulting company Sitowise says it plans to list its shares on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Sitowise’s listing intentions will not come as a complete surprise, but to the company is expected in the market stock exchange listings.

Sitowise has more than 1,900 employees and currently operates in Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia. The purpose of the planned IPO is to support the implementation of the company’s growth strategy.

The news is updated.