Stock Exchange | Teslan Elon Musk’s “use Signal” message caused the stock price to rise by more than a thousand percent with a company named Signal

The price of the tiny Signal Advance company rose 1,100 percent, even though it has nothing to do with the messaging app Signal.

Teslan managing director Elon Musk rose this week to become the richest man in the world as the share price of electric car maker Tesla continued to rise.

With the rise in the share price, the weight of Musk’s words seems to have shifted to completely new dimensions.

The impact was significant when Musk tapped just two words into his Twitter account on Thursday after Facebook-owned instant messaging app Whatsapp changed its terms of use.

Those words were “Use Signal”.

Messaging application Whatsappin according to the new terms of the user must either approve the disclosure of their information collected by Whatsapp to Facebook or decide to use Whatsapp.

After the Whatsapp rule change non-profit messaging service Signal user numbers started to rise.

American technology news site The Vergen according to the people’s turn to Signal was also due to Musk’s call.

American CNBC, a television channel specializing in financial news reported on Fridaythat Musk’s call has inspired investors to get excited about another company as well just because the word Signal appears in its name.

At issue is Signal Advance, whose share price rose 527 percent on Thursday and 91 percent on Friday.

The unlisted messaging app Signal said Friday it has nothing to do with Signal Advance. Signal Advance is a tiny company specializing in healthcare technology that is known to have only one employee.

The company’s share is traded very little, which partly explains the price increase.

Similar misunderstandings have occurred in the past on the New York Stock Exchange.

In April 2019, Zoom Video Communications held a press conference.

Shortly thereafter, a stake in Chinese Zoom Technologies jumped more than 80 percent, even though the Chinese company had nothing to do with Zoom Video.

When investors once waited for a Twitter IPO, the share price of Tweeter Home Entertainment Group rose more than a thousand percent in a couple of hours.