Stock Exchange | Tesla shares fall sharply on the stock exchange, shares of other technology giants also fall – Wall Street’s downturn week is expected to continue on Tuesday

The United States the stock market was in a downward mood on Monday. All three key stock indices remained frozen as the stock market closed.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial index was down harder at the start of the day, but ended up less than 0.1 percent positive. The S&P 500 general index closed down 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 has thus been in a downward trend for five consecutive days, which is the longest losing streak for the index since February last year.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index took the biggest hit, closing down 2.5 percent. It was the worst day of the month for the index. The decline on the Nasdaq was fueled by, for example, the fall in shares of electric car company Tesla and mobile phone giant Apple. On Monday, nearly 8.6 percent of Tesla’s share price and about three percent of Apple’s share disappeared.

In the premarket trade, which anticipates the development of share prices, more than six per cent of Tesla’s share price had thawed again on Tuesday at 13.05. In turn, 2.5 percent of Apple’s share price in the premarket deal had disappeared.

Premarket trading refers to trading that takes place before the stock exchange opens. It mainly involves professional investors.

The shares of companies representing the sectors affected by the pandemic have risen. For example, airlines, shipping companies and accommodation companies, as well as companies in the energy and financial sectors, were on the rise. Admittedly, Boeing’s day ended with a two percent drop because of its 777 model engine problems came to light.

Stateside a large new stimulus package in the pipeline is expected to contribute to rising inflation and interest rates, AFP says. Many technology companies are dependent on external financing, meaning that interest rates affect their performance.

On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has assured that its interest rate policy will not change in the near future.

In the futures trade anticipating the next trading day, all three key indices were still falling at 13.10 Finnish time. Futures trading on the Nasdaq predicts a nearly two percent drop.