Stock Exchange | Supermetrics, Accountor, Duunitori and dozens of others – The listing of these companies is expected in the next few years

Capital investors collected a list of 54 companies whose listing on the stock exchange is expected within five years.

Marketing software company Supermetrics, employment marketplace Duunitori, food company Oddlygood Global and accounting firm Accountor.

Among other things, these companies will be listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in the next few years, if the recent listing of the Pääomastiojitorat association is to be believed. The listing is done annually in cooperation with Nasdaq Helsinki.

Capital investors identify 54 companies that, according to the investors, have the potential to be listed on the stock exchange in the next five years. 31 of the companies are new entrants on the list, compared to the list published last year.

New entrants include technology company Proventia Group, tire manufacturer Black Donuts Engineering and the aforementioned Supermetrics, Duunitori, Oddlygood Global and Accountor.

Other possible IPOs are Alltime Group, Balanco Accounting, Cadmatic, Cajo Technologies, Capalo.ai, Cloud 1, Convion oy, Elcoline Group, Eniferbio, Fennoa, Fluo-konserni, Högfors GST, Innomosti, IQM, Jobilla, Kuva Space, Medanets, Neural DSP, Nosto Solutions, Owatec, Pyroll Pakkaukset Group, Re:mount, Ruokaboksi, Saarni Cloud Group and Suvia Group.

For years Between 2016 and 2023, one-fifth of the companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have been among the potential IPOs published by the Association of Private Equity Investors before announcing their listing intentions.

Of course, many other companies will be listed on the stock exchange, if the times are favorable for listings.

So far, this year has seen only one listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. That was also the technical listing of Ostrobothnia’s Arvo Investment Cooperative on the Nasdaq First North growth market in June.

Investors’ investments in various unlisted growth companies, on the other hand, have had a good growth rate in Finland recently.

In 2022, Finnish private equity investors invested a record 888 million euros in 347 companies, Pääomasiijottijat ry says.

