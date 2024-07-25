Stock Exchange | Shares are falling in price across Europe: the earnings season and the risks are scary

Stock market|The main European stock indices weakened by 0.9–1.9 percent.

Stocks fell broadly on Thursday on European stock exchanges. The headwind is due to the fact that investors are disappointed with the interim reports published by many companies.

The general index of the London stock exchange weakened by 0.9 percent at 1 p.m. Finnish time, the main index of the Frankfurt stock exchange by 1.3 percent and the central index of the Paris stock exchange by 1.9 percent. The general index of the Helsinki stock exchange weakened by 0.8 percent.

In the overall picture according to the news agency Bloomberg, investors are especially worried about geopolitical risks and the slowdown in the recovery of the euro area, because they are usually reflected in the business operations of companies over time.

The current earnings season has been disappointing, at least so far. According to Bloomberg, more than a quarter of the companies in the MSCI Europe stock index had reported results on Wednesday, with less than half beating analysts’ estimates.

On Wednesday, stocks fell significantly in the United States, as the artificial intelligence drug has cooled. According to the analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, the uncertainty has been caused by doubts that large investments in artificial intelligence will start producing results later than expected.