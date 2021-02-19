Stock Exchange | Rovio’s share, which posted its results on Friday, falls sharply on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, Pihlajalinna’s share rises sharply

Almost 12 percent of Rovio’s share price has disappeared during Friday.

On Friday The share of the gaming company Rovio, which published its October-December results, will fall sharply on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Rovio said in connection with its earnings announcement on Friday morning that its net sales fell to EUR 68.5 million in the fourth quarter. One year earlier, the company’s net sales in October – December were EUR 71.6 million.

The earnings release did not convince the market, as the company’s share price has melted by almost 11 percent during Friday. The share price will cost approximately EUR 6.5 at 3 pm on Friday, while the share cost EUR 7.3 after the stock exchange closed on Thursday evening.

The share of Pihlajalinna, which published its results on Friday, is one of the biggest gainers on Friday. In October – December, Pihlajalinna's net sales increased to EUR 137.2 million, which was 3% more than in the corresponding period a year ago. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items improved by almost a third to EUR 7.3 million. The improvement in earnings came from corona testing.

The company’s share price has risen 6 percent during Friday.

Lehto Group, Qt Group and Marimekko, which published their results on Thursday, were also the biggest gainers on Friday.

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange rose 0.15 per cent on Friday.