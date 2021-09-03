Stock Exchange | Reuters: Social media company Reddit plans to go public, aiming to raise company value to more than $ 15 billion

According to Reuters, the listing is scheduled to take place early next year.

American social media company Reddit is planning to go public. According to the news agency Reuters, the company plans to hire experts for the IPO.

Earlier in August, Reddit was reported to have raised $ 410 million in new funding from investment firm Fidelity Investments. The round of financing raised the value of Reddit to about $ 10 billion (about $ 8.5 billion).

According to Reuters, Reddit’s listing is ahead of early next year, and the company is using it to raise its value to more than $ 15 billion.

Reuters bases its information on anonymous sources close to the company. Reddit declined to comment to the news agency.

At Reddit has more than 50 million daily users. The platform became a significant player in the investment world at the beginning of the year, when its user community launched a special chain of events in the stock market.

As a result, a few companies, such as the gaming chain Gamestop, the stock bounced in an unprecedented way.

Correction 3.9. at 9:01 a.m .: Reddit’s value is set to rise to more than $ 15 billion, not more than $ 15 million, as was erroneously written earlier in the story.