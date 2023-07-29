Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2023 – 7:32 am Share

Regulators of the world’s main stock exchanges gave their support to the framework of international standards for climate reporting, last Tuesday, 25, giving impetus to efforts to establish common rules for disclosing information.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) has endorsed the climate reporting standard recently published by the International Sustainability Standards Board. Iosco’s board of 35 securities regulators – which includes the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission – endorsed the reporting framework that includes requirements for reporting so-called Scope 3 emissions on-chain supplies and relevant information on climate-related risks and opportunities.

“Iosco has made a thorough review of the final standards proposed by the ISSB and has decided to endorse these standards as fit for purpose in the capital markets,” said Iosco President Jean-Paul Servais.

Unsurprisingly, the official endorsement is an important milestone in efforts to reduce the variety of voluntary weather reporting standards and instead provide investors and other stakeholders with comparable and credible information about climate risks and opportunities relevant to companies. . Iosco’s 130+ member jurisdictions oversee a total of over 95% of the global market capitalization.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is completing its own set of requirements for US listed companies, which are expected to enter the second half of this year and require less disclosure than the ISSB recommendations.

Meanwhile, new EU standards require more information from EU-based companies and some international companies with local operations. Officials from Japan, China, Britain, the EU and the US have been working with the ISSB to make the standards as interoperable as possible, but differences are to be expected.

It is now up to each country and jurisdiction to decide if and when they will adopt the ISSB standards. So far, around 20 countries have declared their interest or commitment to applying and using the ISSB standards, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Reports can start from 2025.