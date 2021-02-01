Stock Exchange Reddit investors are now raising the price of silver, and the sharp rise in the Finnish company’s share is confusing the company’s management – “There is no other explanation than global hype”

The net’s small investors were now attacking silver traders.

Investment market the Reddit investors who have been shaking since last week now seem to be raising the price of silver.

On Monday, the price of silver continued to rise rapidly for the third consecutive market day. Its price rose as much as 7.4 percent on Monday morning. The reason is suspected to be the widespread enthusiasm on social media that has led speculative retail investors to make purchases.

Demand for silver has doubled since Thursday, according to news agency Reuters.

The difference between the price ratio of gold and silver is now at its lowest level since 2014.

Silver the sharp rise in the market price is also felt in Finland.

When the stock exchange opened on Monday in Helsinki, Sotkamon Silver’s share price quickly rose by almost 30 percent. Three hours after the stock exchange opened, the company’s stock was about 23 percent more expensive than it closed on Friday.

Sotkamo Silver oy is a subsidiary of the Swedish listed company Sotkamo Silver AB. The Swedish parent company is listed on the NGM Equity stock exchange in Stockholm and co-listed on the Helsinki stock exchange.

Sotkamo Silver has not issued any new releases to the public this year, which means that there is hardly any question of new information from investors about the company’s development.

“I have no other explanation than global hype,” says Sotkamo Silver’s CEO Erkki Kuronen To Helsingin Sanomat.

Kuronen says that he noticed a sharp rise in the exchange rate in the morning.

Silver the price has risen sharply since last Thursday as speculation sparked on social media that buying pressure on silver price-bound ETFs could push up the price of silver.

Funds that sell these securities will have to buy silver at market price in exchange for ETF investments.

When there are a lot of purchases and demand exceeds supply, prices tend to go up.

The phenomenon has been compared to the Game Stop phenomenon, which rocked prices last week, where small investors punished hedge funds that had sold shares short by making their purchases. Hedge funds are called Finnish hedge funds, hedge funds and hedge funds. There is no established practice for the appointment.

Kuronen says that, of course, it is not possible to know in more detail why Sotkamo Silver’s rise in price is due.

Prior to the sudden rise in price, Sotkamon Silver’s shares were traded at 30 cent levels and the company’s market value, ie the total value of all shares, fluctuated around EUR 55 million.

“Now that you look quickly, at 10.22 the situation would be that the market value is 87 million euros,” Kuronen says from the terminal.

“That’s an additional € 32 million.”

On February 17, Sotkamo Silver will publish unconfirmed figures from last year’s business.

The annual report certified by the auditors will be published in March.

The company owns mineral deposits with silver, gold, zinc and lead. The company’s main project is a silver mine in Sotkamo. It has been in operation since March 2019.

Silver is often seen as a so-called safe investment in the midst of market turmoil, even though it is a raw material used in industry. Last week, its price began to rise as various forums on Reddit began encouraging retail investors to buy shares in ETFs linked to silver mines.

The value of the shares is based on the physical price of silver, Reuters says.

“This is Asia’s answer,” says precious metals expert GoldSilver Central, CEO Brian Lan evaluates Reuters. According to him, many investors now want to get to parts of the phenomenon that originated from the discussion boards.

For example, 37 million new shares of iShares Silver Trust ETFs were subscribed on Friday, Reuters says. Each portion equals one ounce of silver.

When someone buys an ETF product, the fund that manages it has to buy more silver from the market and this demand can raise the price of silver.

Purchase rush can cause price fluctuations and prices can rise to $ 33-38 levels, estimates ABC Bullion’s global director Nicholas Frappell To Reuters.

“As the storm subsides, prices will return to normal $ 26-27 levels,” says Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares Jigar Trivedi To Reuters.