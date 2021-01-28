Stock Exchange | Reddit channel, which shook the stock market, was closed for an hour, but price continues to rise: Nokia’s share price strengthened by almost 40% in New York

The Wallstreetbets channel’s own Moderators closed the channel at night, but soon reopened it.

Rajut exchange rate fluctuations continue in the stock market.

The share price of Nokia, a manufacturer of network equipment, started to rise sharply in New York on Wednesday as the stock market opened.

When the stock exchange closed late in the evening in Finnish time, the share price was approximately $ 6.5 (approximately EUR 5.4), which was more than 38 percent more than at the end of the previous trading day. The price was thus clearly higher than on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, where the share price was EUR 4.4 at the end of the day.

The company released a stock exchange release on Wednesday regarding exceptional trading volumes.

“Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed information regarding the development of the company’s business or any material changes in its operations that have not already been disclosed that could explain the recent increase in share price or trading volume,” the release said.

The stock market has happened in recent days godparents. For example, the share price of Gamestop, which sells computer and console games in the stone foot trade, has strengthened by about 780 percent during the week.

HS said on Tuesday of the underlying phenomenon in which small investors gathered on the Wallstreetbets channel of the Reddit discussion site have started buying certain shares in huge numbers.

Wallstreetbets Channel (WSB) closed at night, but reopened after an hour’s break. The channel’s administrators published a long post in which they said they closed the channel themselves because the number of users and posts has grown rapidly.

The channel currently has over four million users.

Reddit channel the crowd of investors has been described as a kind of rebel herd that seeks to mess up the plans of Wall Street banks and big investors.

Many users have also said they have made tough profits when stock prices have risen sharply.

Finnish investors have also been awake. Usually investing in growth companies Kim Väisänen told HS on Wednesday sold 100,000 Nokia shares and made a 43 percent return on the transactions.

Market supervisors have been following developments in recent days so far from the sidelines. The U.S. Financial Markets Authority (SEC) said it was monitoring volatility in stocks and options to ensure fair, orderly and efficient operation of the market.

Instead, small investors in online plots have gained notorious backers. One of them is an investor Mark Cuban, which praised WSB channel investors on Twitter.

He highlighted the advantage that professional investors have had over the years thanks to ultra-fast trading on computers and fiber connections.

Now the advantage has shifted to the “small people” of online sites.

"Even my 11-year-old daughter has done business and made a profit," said Cuban.