Stock Exchange | President Trump’s coronavirus infection increased stock market instability

All three key stock indices are weakening in the United States.

Stocks have become cheaper on Friday around the world since the president of the United States Donald Trump reported his coronavirus infection. The illness of the president is likely to increase economic and political instability.

In the United States, of the three key stock indices, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average depreciated by 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq by 0.7 percent at 18:00 Finnish time.

In Europe, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange general index fell by 0.8 per cent, the London Stock Exchange general index by 0.2 per cent and the Paris Stock Exchange general index by 0.5 per cent.

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange weakened by 0.3 per cent half an hour before the end of trading.

President Trump announced on Fridaythat he and his spouse Melania Trump had tested positive for a coronavirus test. The President’s doctor Sean Conley has stated that the President and his spouse are well.