Meloni’s maneuver does not seem to agitate the European markets too much. Those who expected a tsunami on the stock market after the approval of deficit measures and with very little impetus remain disappointed for now. According to the forecasts, a rising start for European stock marketswhich are attempting to rebound after yesterday’s negative closing in the wake of fears of a prolonged period of high interest rates which could have a heavy impact on the global economy. Piazza Affari is expected to grow by 0.3%, while the EuroStoxx 50 gains 0.26%, while futures on the Ftse 100 index of London rise by 0.32% and those on the Dax by Frankfurt by 0.22%.

The reasons for this positive reception can be found in two different aspects. The first is that Piazza Affari first and foremost – but also the European stock markets – are coming off complex days and it is conceivable that we will try to recover something after a week which cost the Ftse Mib index over 1,000 points. Furthermore, we must be realistic: at this moment, with an asphyxiated economy, with inflation that continues to bite, with skyrocketing rates which will lead to a new wave of mortgage bankruptcies and protests, there wasn’t much else that could be done. The government has put in place a maneuver that is not wrong but if anything is disappointing for the voters who had hoped for a little more courage. However, there is no money. And the results were visible.

Asian stock markets, Tokyo closes sharply down, Nikkei -1.48%

Closing sharply down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the Nikkei losing 1.48% to 31,851 points and the Topix 1.15% to 2,352.22 points. Weighing on sentiment are the surge in oil prices and yields Treasury USA, with crude oil still in rally after it gained 4% yesterday on the back of supply reductions and the 10-year Treasury rate hitting its highest levels since 2007. Meanwhile, Japan’s prime minister yesterday Fumio Kishida He has tasked his Cabinet with presenting a new economic package by the end of October to ease the impact of inflation and support the economy by raising wages and investment. Notable losses were recorded by Nikkei heavyweights such as Mitsui Osk (-1.1%), Tokyo Electron (-1%), Sumitomo Mitsui (-1%), Shin-Etsu Chemical (-2.1%) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (-2%).

Stock market, slow start for the dollar. Oil prices are soaring

A slow start for the euro at 1.05 dollars, with the greenback which remains at the top for the last 10 months. At the start of trading, the European currency is trading at 1.0506 dollars (+0.06%) and 156.93 yen (-0.14%). The dollar/yen exchange rate fell to 149.35 (-0.18%). The dollar index held above 106.5 tracking Treasury yields higher amid expectations that interest rates will remain high for an extended period. The 10-year US bond rate jumped to around 4.6%, reaching its highest levels since 2007, as the surge in oil prices raised concerns about further inflation, arguing the need to maintain restrictive monetary policy. Investors are now looking at US GDP and data on weekly unemployment benefits arriving this afternoon, and awaiting tomorrow’s report on PCE prices, an index carefully monitored by the Fed because it measures the average increase in prices for domestic personal consumption .

Stock market, the price of gold remains below 1,880 dollars an ounce, at its lowest level for six months

The price of goldthe safe haven par excellence, remains below 1,880 dollars an ounce (at 1,874.99) and stands close to the lowest levels of the last six months, under the pressure of a strong dollar and rising US Treasury yields, on wake of a scenario of interest rates higher for a prolonged period. The greenback jumped to 10-month highs against an international basket of currencies, while the 10-year Treasury rate hit its highest levels since 2007. Last week, the Fed kept rates unchanged but signaled a another hike before the end of the year and lower rate cuts than previously indicated for next year. Even the president of the Minneapolis Fed, Neel Kashkari, noted Tuesday that there is a nearly 50% chance that interest rates will move significantly higher to bring down inflation. Investors now look ahead in the day to US GDP and weekly unemployment claimsas well as tomorrow’s PCE price index for further clues on the state of the Stars and Stripes economy.

Stock market, volatile gas market: TTF rising to around 40 euros/Mwh

Slightly rising start for the price of natural gas in Europe. At the TTF reference hub, futures on the October contract advance by 1% to 39.7 euros/Mwh, with observers predicting persistent volatility on the market due to limited global supplies. Storage levels in Europe are currently at 95% capacity, but offer short-term relief as the winter gas season begins on October 1 and storage alone cannot meet all needs for the cold months. The winter season runs from October to March and, although it storage can cover about a third of the gas needs of the EU heating season, much depends on the weather and temperatures. The fear is that strong cold waves could deplete supplies. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to a reduction in gas flows from Russia and recent prolonged disruptions in Norway, such as the closure of the Skarv field from October 2 to 8, have contributed to the price spikes of recent days, highlighting the fragility of the market. (AGI)GAV

