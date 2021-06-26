Atlético Nacional is closing its squad to face the commitments of the League and Colombia Cup, it would have a smaller payroll compared to last semester since it does not have international commitments, after the failed cycle of Alexandre Guimarães.
The Purslane Set, has confirmed the signing of the central defender Felipe Aguilar, who returned to the purslane team after two years, after his time in Brazilian football, specifically Santos and Atletico Paranaense, apparently will wear the number # 2 on his shirt.
Among the rumors that there are, there is talk of businesses very close to closing and of which we have touched on this portal. The steering wheel Yeison Guzman who declined Junior’s offer to wear the purslane shirt is the closest to closing in the next few hours. On the other hand, the expectation continues to define the hiring of two references in the history of the purslane group, we are talking about Alexander Mejia Y Dorlan PabónThe former has already terminated his contract with Libertad from Paraguay, while the latter seeks to define everything with Rayados de Monterrey to help pay his expensive salary, to be able to wear green.
Names also sound in other positions such as the left back Alvaro Angulo of Águilas Doradas de Rionegro, with which there are some approaches. Interest was also known from the side or extreme right Esneyder Mena Deportivo Pasto, although it is a rumor. About him Edwin herrera who also sounded has not yet defined its continuity with the contract with Santa Fe for its passage to the Purslane cast, so far it is a discarded issue.
Striker Samario Ruyeri White He would be a new Atlético Nacional player, the attacker scored 11 goals with Unión Magdalena in the second division of Colombian soccer and would reach the purslane team with an option to buy for two years.
