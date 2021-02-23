Stock Exchange | Oatly oatmeal company plans to list in the United States

The oat drink company has filed an application for listing with the U.S. authorities.

Swedish oatmeal maker Oatly says he has filed a preliminary application with the U.S. Financial Supervisor SEC for listing in the U.S.

The number or price of the shares to be listed has not yet been decided, the Malmö company says in a press release. The company expects the listing to take place according to market conditions after the SEC has reviewed the application.

Based on its anonymous sources, the news agency Reuters reports that Oatly could be listed with a market value of more than five billion US dollars (4.1 billion euros). News agency Bloomberg, meanwhile, said in early February that Oatly would seek a market capitalization of about $ 10 billion in the listing.

Reuters according to Oatly has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse to handle the listing arrangements.

In July last year, Oatly raised $ 200 million in equity funding from a group of investors led by investment firm Blackstone. The group of investors included, among others, an American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, rap artist Jay Z’s company Roc Nation and actor Natalie Portman. The capital injection then valued the company at about $ 2 billion.

In addition to oat drinks, Oatly manufactures other oat-based foods such as ice cream, yogurts and cooking products. Its products are available in more than twenty countries in Europe and Asia.

Brothers Rickard and Björn Öste founded the company in the 1990s. Its products are based on research conducted at Lund University in the past.