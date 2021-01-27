Stock Exchange | Nokia’s stock is fluctuating wildly on the New York Stock Exchange: its value has risen more than 60 percent

The company’s share price rose 14 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Network devices The share of the manufacturer Nokia is again rising exceptionally much in the United States. At 18.50 on Wednesday, the Finnish stock rose 64 percent to $ 7.7 on the New York Stock Exchange.

On the Helsinki Stock Exchange, the company’s share price rose by 14 per cent to EUR 4.40 on Wednesday.

The rise in stock prices is likely due to many different reasons, but one reason is the recommendations that speculators make to each other on the internet. Speculators tend to seek quick gains on stocks, even if there have been no changes in the factors affecting the value of the stock.

Second the reason for the sharp rise in Nokia’s stock may be that short sellers have been forced to dismantle their investments. In short, the potential profitability of a sale is based on the assumption that the share price will fall between the time of sale and the time of repurchase.

In a short sale, an investor sells shares that he does not own. Instead, they have been borrowed for a fee from the stock market.

The news is updated