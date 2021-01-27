Stock Exchange | Nokia shares traded wildly as a result of the Reddit drug – Investor Kim Väisänen sold her entire share pot and plans to buy a new car with profits

Väisänen, who invests in growth companies, says he made a 43 percent return when he sold all his Nokia shares in the midst of the toughest upswing.

Network devices Nokia’s share has been the hottest commodity on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in recent days.

The company’s share price started to rise sharply on Monday, although analysts did not see clear changes in the company’s future outlook or profitability.

The upswing was reflected in trading volumes: while at the beginning of January the share was traded on a regular day for about EUR 40-70 million, the volume of trading rose to more than EUR 360 million on Monday.

On Tuesday, Nokia shares were traded for approximately EUR 572 million. It is a completely exceptional figure on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The last time the figure was the same was in October 2019. At that time, Nokia decided to suspend the dividend payment and predicted a gloomier future. The announcement of the results led to an exceptional fall in Nokia’s share price of more than 23 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

HS said on Tuesday from the backgrounds of the Nokia drug: according to several experts, the price increase was triggered by a channel on the Reddit discussion site called Wallstreetbets, which has garnered up to two million small investors.

Read more: In the depths of the Internet, there is an “army of two million thirty men” shaking the world’s stock quotes for fun – this week Nokia also got its grip on it.

Previously, the channel had discussed the shares of the gaming store Gamestop and the software company Blackberry. The share prices of both companies have risen sharply recently without any significant change in the business outlook.

Now the same gang hit Nokia, which opened its own thread on Sunday. He told about it alongside HS news agency Bloomberg.

Analyst Tero Kuittinen told HS on Tuesday that online investors had several different reasons for buying Nokia shares, but none of them were related to the company ‘s business.

“Many on these forums know quite well that there is no real chance of winning at the bottom of the shares they are annealing. Instead, a large number of investors have now realized that they are able to move the market by force. For them, it is a kind of sport, a folk festival and a carnival, ”Kuittinen said.

On the other hand an investor who trades on a stock exchange can make quick gains when the stock price rises, even if there are no reasons behind the company’s business.

The high trading volumes indicate that many investors trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have seized the opportunity.

One of those who publicly told about his shops was Kim Väisänen, known especially as an investor in growth companies.

He bought Nokia at the end of October, when the share price was around EUR 2.9.

“At its lowest, it seems to be 2.81 euros, which means I hit pretty close to the bottom when I bought. At the same time, I decided that I would sell at the stage when the exchange rate had risen by at least one euro, ”says Väisänen.

Even then, it was quite clear that the share price was undervalued relative to expectations, he says. At that time, several banks and investment institutions issued a target price of EUR 3.5 per share.

January At the end of the year, Väisänen had 100,000 Nokia shares in its portfolio. When the drug, which started from online columns, spread to the stock exchange on Monday, he decided to sell the entire stock pot in a few installments.

In the last hours of the opening hours of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, Väisänen gave an assignment setting a limit price of EUR 3.9. However, the assignment did not have time to go through.

It eventually came as a good luck: in the morning he read to the investor Kimmo Matikainen tweet, according to which Nokia’s share price in the United States in the secondary market had risen to $ 5.2, or about 4.3 euros.

“I canceled the order immediately and resumed sales on Tuesday when the stock market opened. In the end, the average price was EUR 4.16 per share. So the profit before taxes was well over one hundred tons, ”says Väisänen.

He has previous experience of successful investments: for example, the Finnish company Framery, which manufactures soundproofed offices, was one of his early investments. Instead, Väisänen does less pure stock market investment.

He has previously bought and sold Outokumpu for a large sum.

“Investing in growth companies is a whole different game. On the stock exchange, I mainly look at whether the company has a fundamentally stable underlying business. Then the rest is caught up in a kind of market sentiment. If it is against a company, the share price may also be undervalued, ”says Väisänen.

According to him, this was the case at the end of October, when Nokia’s share price dropped from 3.5 euros to 2.8 euros in a few days. For Väisänen, it was a sign that it was worth buying a share in a company with a stable core business.

Väisänen has heard stories of investors who have become rich with Nokia, for example through an option deal. On the other hand, in decades, many have also lost most of their money: when Nokia’s share price peaked at over € 60 in 2000, the bottom contact 12 years later was below € 1.7.

“This is a game where I happened to be from the right place at the right time. In practice, it so happened that the rise was set in motion by Reddit and was not properly based on anything except some kind of mass phenomenon. It caused the share price to bounce above the target price, ”says Väisänen.

He does not yet describe the profit generated by the Nokia deal as very large, but it was a successful deal anyway: the shares yielded a 43 percent return in less than three months of ownership.

With the amount in hand, he plans to get a new car.

“The guy called right away and gave tips on buying a car. He said that there must be an Audi or a BMW, but I don’t think I can buy one, ”says Väisänen.

He prefers more cars made by South Korean Kia.