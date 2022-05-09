Borsa, in Milan Leonardo did well. Rain of sales on Amplifon and Diasorin

High voltage Monday in Bag: after a week in “red” theEurope continues along the same lines, closing sharply and widening the losses in the end. In suffering too Wall Street che sees the S&P 500 at its lowest since April 2021 and the technology price list down by more than 3 points.

In detail, Milan it lost 2.74%, returning below 23,000 points, returning to the levels of the beginning of last March, Paris fell by 2.75%, Frankfurt 2.15%, London 2.32%, Madrid 2.08% e Amsterdam 2.35%.

TO Piazza Affari only two stocks on the rise: Atlantia (+ 0.18%), just above par, while it stood out Leonardo (+ 1.39%), in the wake of the positive assessments of analysts on the accounts and despite the day in the dark for the defense sector in Europe.

Content drops for Bper (-0.78 %%), awaiting accounts, arriving after closing. At the end of the main index Amplifon (-5.27%) e Diasorin (-5.39%), among the worst in a negative day for the pharmaceutical-health sector.

They were saved Inwit (-0.1%) e Mediobanca (-0.29%), while oil was placed at the bottom of the list, as mentioned in the wake of the sharp drop in crude oil with Tenaris at -3.8%, Saipem -6.8%, Eni -3.87% e Prysmian -5.55%. Moreover, the European energy sector did not fare better, which was among the worst of the day (-4.7% the Euro Stoxx 600).

Stock market, Brent loses 5.48% above 105 dollars a barrel

The bad too oil sector, with the thud in the price of crude oil, after Saudi Arabia decided to lower the official sales prices in Asia and Europe: the July delivery contract on Brent loses 5.48% to 106.33 dollars a barrel and that June expiry on the WTI: 5.71% at 103.62 dollars a barrel.

On the foreign exchange market, the single currency It changes hands at $ 1.0527 (1.0511 at the start and 1.0597 at the end of Friday) and 137.447 yen (137.906 and 137.39), when the dollar is worth 130.54 yen (131.186 and 130.24). Finally, spread still up at 203 points, against 200 at the previous closing. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp falls slightly, but remains above the 3% threshold, which ended at 3.14% from the previous 3.15%.

The race for i is not stopped either European government bond yields with peripheral country bonds more sold than the bonds of the countries of Core Europe: a dynamic that leads to a significant widening of spreads. In the Italian case, the yield differential between BTp ten-year benchmark (Isin IT0005436693) and the same German duration is indicated at the end of the session at 203 basis points compared to 200 points at the final on Friday. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp falls slightly, but remains above the threshold of 3%, which ended at 3.14% from 3.15% on the eve.

