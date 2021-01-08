Stock Exchange | Media reported that Hyundai is developing a robot car with Apple, Hyundai’s share went up sharply

Hyundai had already confirmed that it had discussed with Apple the development of a self-driving electric car, but changed its mind twice during the same day.

Car manufacturer Hyundai’s stock rose significantly on Friday as news spread in the media about the company’s possible plans to develop a self-driving car alongside technology company Apple.

For example, the news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg as well as a news channel CNN. Talks with Apple were first reported by the South Korean media.

Hyundai had time on Friday to confirm that it had talks with Apple, but changed its mind twice during the same day.

In its most recent statement, the company said it had received contacts from potential partners to develop a self-propelled car, without mentioning Apple.

Hyundain the stock rose a maximum of more than 24 percent after the first news compared to Thursday’s closing price. Hyundai is listed on the South Korean Stock Exchange.

Local time on Friday afternoon, the rise in value was still around 20 per cent, although the company changed its initial statement to a more subdued one.

Hyundai’s stock has recently risen as much in one day in 1988, according to Bloomberg news agency. The company was established in 1967.

Hyundai correcting the first opinion, for the first time only half an hour to reach the release.

The company had initially said it was one of the automakers with whom Apple has discussed the self-driving car. In another version, the company removed the references from other automakers.

A few hours later, in its third version, the South Korean company completely removed the mention of Apple.

“We have received requests for possible cooperation from several companies regarding self-propelled electric cars,” Hyundai says in its latest release.

“Decisions have not yet been made, as discussions are at an early stage.”

Apple has not commented on this to the media.

Apple has been rumored for years to prepare for the manufacture of self-driving electric cars.

Last thing came new information in December, according to the news agency Reuters, the company has set a goal to launch its first self-driving electric car in 2024. According to Reuters sources, the car would also take advantage of new battery technology developed by Apple.