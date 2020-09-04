Stock Exchange Media data: Japan’s Softbank has acquired technology giant stock options worth billions of dollars

The company’s purchases are estimated to have been part of the reason for the rise in the shares of so-called technology companies.

Japanese company Softbank Group has bought billions of dollars worth of stock options for so-called technology giants, financial magazines say Wall Street Journal and Financial Times as well as the news agency Reuters.

Softbank’s actions are estimated to have contributed to the sharp rise in the US stock market in recent weeks, fueled in particular by higher prices of so-called technology companies. Thursday in the United States was seen, however significant long-term decline in shares, which continued on Friday.

Major technology companies – Apple, a mobile phone and computer maker, Microsoft software company, Amazon e-commerce company, Facebook, a social media company, and Alphabet, a software company that owns Google – make up about a quarter of the S&P 500 index. The index describes the price development of the shares of the largest US companies.

It was not known exactly which companies’ equity derivatives Softbank had acquired and how much.

Media report Softbank’s purchases, citing their sources. According to the Financial Times, one expert describes the company’s operations as “dangerous betting”.

Options are equity derivatives whose buyer receives the right to purchase shares at a pre-agreed price. The more the company’s shares become more expensive, the more the buyer will benefit from them.

Softbank representatives have declined to comment on the issue to the media.

Softbank has also increased its holdings in technology companies. It bought shares of Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and Alphabet, as well as Tesla, for about $ 4 billion last spring, according to the Wall Street Journal. This figure does not include companies in derivative transactions.

Softbank is a multinational conglomerate, ie it includes a wide range of companies from different industries. The Group is headquartered in Tokyo.

For example, the company has previously set up a Vision Fund of about $ 100 billion, through which Softbank is the largest owner of the Uber taxi app, for example.

The company has been in trouble since rescuing the real estate company Wework, which was on the brink of crisis last year.

In Finland, Softbank is known as the former main owner of the gaming company Supercell. The company sold its stake in Supercell in the summer of 2016.