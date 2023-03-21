Stock Exchange | Market unrest eases: Stock prices rise around the world

Shares are going up by more than one percent in the United States and two percent on the two major European stock exchanges.

Stocks higher on Tuesday in the US shortly after the start of trading.

The reason is probably that the sale of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse to its rival UBS reduced concerns about problems in the banking system.

The sub-index of the largest US companies, the S&P 500, strengthened by more than a percent at 4 p.m. Finnish time.

The financial market’s unrest has apparently also been reduced by the fact that the Minister of Finance Janet Yellen plans to hint Tuesday at new guarantees for deposits from smaller US banks, newspaper reports Financial Times.

The purpose is to protect the US banking system, which has recently been subject to considerable uncertainty.

According to the Financial Times, Finance Minister Yellen plans to announce that the unlimited deposit protection offered to depositors of Silicon Valley Bank, which filed for bankruptcy, could also be implemented in other banks if necessary.

of Frankfurt on the stock exchange, the stock index of large companies strengthened by 1.9 percent and the corresponding index of the London stock exchange by the same amount at 4 p.m. Shares in Asia also rose on Tuesday. The general index of the Helsinki stock exchange gained 2.5 percent in the afternoon.

The broad stock index of European banks (Stoxx Europe 600 Banks) had strengthened by 4.1 percent at 4 p.m.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of turmoil in the stock market as banks have collapsed in both the US and Europe. Therefore, share prices have fluctuated significantly.

Financial markets attention is focused especially on US banks. First Republic Bank, whose stock fell 47 percent on Monday, is in trouble because of the deposit flight.

Last week, major US banks deposited 30 billion into First Republic Bank to ease the uncertainty caused by the financial flight.

On Monday, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal said that the CEO of JP Morgan Chase bank Jamie Dimon lead negotiations aimed at finding a solution to First Republic Bank’s persistent problems.