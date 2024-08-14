Stock Exchange | Log house builder Honkarakente issued a profit warning – the stock fell 8 percent on Tuesday

Stock market|Finland’s historically weak construction economy and the slow development of exports led to a smaller order intake than expected, the company says.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Honkarakenne anticipates a loss and lower turnover. Finland’s weak construction economy and sluggish exports have reduced order intake. New guidelines: annual turnover 38-44 million euros, operating loss 0.8-2.2 million euros. According to preliminary data, the turnover for the first half of the year was 14.5 million euros.

Log house builder Honkarakenne anticipates that the group’s turnover will remain lower than the previous guidance and that the result will be loss-making this year.

Honkarakenne issued a profit warning on Tuesday evening, i.e. half an hour before the closing of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. On Tuesday, the stock fell more than eight percent.

Finland’s historically weak construction economy, combined with the slow development of exports, has led to a smaller order intake than expected, the company begins its press release.

According to the new guidelines, the group turnover for the year will decrease to 38–44 million euros. In February, the guidance was 43–50 million euros, i.e. the level of the previous year.

The group’s operating profit is estimated to be between 2.2 and 0.8 million euros in loss. In February, the guidance was plus or minus zero to a profit of half a million euros.

The company’s view of the development in 2024 is based on the existing order book, the orders received during the summer and the view of the prolonged recovery of the operating environment and the market, Honkarakenne explains in the press release.

Honkarenken at the same time announced preliminary information about the first half of the year before the half-year report on August 22.

Based on preliminary and unaudited data, the group’s turnover for the first half of the year was approximately EUR 14.5 million and the comparable operating result was approximately EUR -2.7 million. The turnover for the first half of last year was 23 million and the operating profit -0.1 million (adjusted operating profit 0.3 million euros).