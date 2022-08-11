Stock Exchange | Kamux’s share plunged in the last 10 minutes of the stock exchange day – the CFO explains why the earnings warning was issued just before the stock market closed

Kamux’s share price went from a small rise to a fall of more than 11 percent in ten minutes.

11.8. 19:20 | Updated 11.8. 20:30

Used ones Kamux, which is focused on the car trade, issued a negative profit warning on Thursday, in which it lowered its guidance for its turnover and profit for the current year.

Kamux expects turnover to be over one billion euros this year, while previously it expected turnover to be at least 1.1 billion euros.

The company expects its adjusted operating profit to be 23–30 million euros this year, while previously it expected adjusted operating profit to increase from the previous year. Kamux’s adjusted operating profit was 31.4 million euros last year, so the company now expects that the adjusted operating profit will decrease from last year.

The company according to the update of the guidelines, the background of the update of the guidelines is the weakened consumer confidence due to the war in Ukraine and its effects, as a result of which the demand for used cars has decreased more strongly than expected in all the company’s operating countries since March of the current year.

“The work to change the warehouse to meet current demand has also had a negative impact on Kamux’s profitability,” the company says in its press release.

To be special Kamux’s profit warning is due to the fact that it sent a press release on Thursday evening at 18:20, i.e. only ten minutes before the close of trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

After the profit warning, Kamux’s share, which remained slightly positive throughout the trading day, went down sharply, and recorded a 11.39 percent loss when the stock market closed.

Kamuxin CFO Marko Lehtonen told HS around ten to seven that the company’s board meeting had just ended. According to Lehtonen, the board assessed the company’s situation and sent a profit warning in the middle of the meeting.

“The earnings warning is insider information that must be published without delay. Once that situation or thing has been detected, it doesn’t begin to be delayed. That’s why the publication went to that point,” says Lehtonen.

Kamux publishes its second quarter interim report on Friday. Is it really the case that the information described in the earnings warning was not known to the company earlier than the night before the half-year report?

“These are two separate things. The half-year report looks at what has happened in the second quarter and the first half of the year. When this [ohjeistusta] is evaluated, then the whole year is evaluated. Of course, there will be more information every week, for example about the months at hand after this second quarter. So they are different things,” says Lehtonen.