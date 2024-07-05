Stock Exchange | Kalmar’s Friday closing price over 30 euros

Stock market|The share’s closing price remained below 30 euros all week.

Industrial company Kalmar, which was separated from Cargotec, started trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Monday of this week.

Kalmar’s closing price on Friday was EUR 30.28 per share, which meant a 6.32 percent increase from Thursday’s closing price.

Kalmar’s closing price remained below EUR 30 throughout the week, until it rose to EUR 30.28 on Friday.

On Kalmar’s first trading day on Monday, there were twists and turns: the share opened at the level of 30 euros, made a short effort to 37 euros and then fell below 30 euros.

Squid does containers and other heavy cargo handling equipment.

Cargo handling equipment the operating industrial company Cargotec, from which Kalmar was split off, closed on Friday at 44.32 euros per share, which meant a -0.94 percent decrease until Thursday. Cargotec’s closing price was around 44 and 45 euros at the end of the week. On Monday, the share closed at 47.16 euros.

When both companies are added together, the combined value of the courses for Friday is 74.6 euros. On Friday of last week, before the split, Cargotec’s B series share cost 74.95 euros. The combined rates of this week’s Friday settled roughly at the level of the old Cargotec a week ago.

In the demerger, the owner has received one Kalmar share with one Cargotec share.

To Cargotec Hiab, which makes truck lifts, and MacGregor, which makes deck cranes for ships, remained. The latter is for sale, so in the end only Hiab will remain in Cargotec, and the name is also supposed to change to Hiab in a year.