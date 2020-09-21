Stock Exchange | Investors fear further escalation of coronavirus pandemic: Shares fall sharply in Europe

In the afternoon at 3.30 pm, shares fell by three per cent on European stock exchanges.

Investors fear a further worsening of the corona pandemic, forcing states to resort to new restrictions.

At 3.30 pm Finnish time in the afternoon, shares fell by more than three per cent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange and the Paris Stock Exchange. In the small market, the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange weakened by 2.6 per cent.

New restrictions on movement would cause problems, especially for the tourism industry and banks. In the UK, there could be 50,000 new infections every day until mid-October if the number of infections increases at the current rate.

“To see them [sijoittajat] are clearly nervous about the possibility that states will have to introduce new restrictions, ”said Janus Hendersson, Chief Investment Officer of the asset management company. Jane Shoemake.

If states impose new restrictions, it is likely to cause major problems for many companies, which in turn is likely to increase banks’ credit losses.

Banks the fall in shares may also have been influenced by the alleged involvement in the transfer of funds from uncertain sources.

In the United States, based on forward-looking stock price futures, key stock indices would weaken by less than two percent.

Economists have long stressed that the economic damage of a coronavirus pandemic will only begin to subside once the number of infections begins to shrink reliably.

“We expect the economic recovery to slow over several quarters in most economies as the virus spreads faster in the cool weather in the northern hemisphere,” analysts at Deutsche Bank told the newspaper Financial Times by.