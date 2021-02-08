Stock Exchange | Infrastructure builder Kreate is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange

On Monday, Kreate submitted a listing application to Nasdaq Helsinki.

Infrastructure builder Kreate Group’s listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange is progressing. On Monday, the company submitted an application for listing to Nasdaq Helsinki to admit the shares of Creature to trading.

Kreate expects trading in its shares to begin on February 19 on the Nasdaq Helsinki pre-list. The stock should be traded on February 23 on the actual stock exchange list.

Creature’s operations and services include, for example, the construction and repair of bridges and the construction of roads. Kreate has been a contractor in Helsinki, for example Lauttasaari bridge and at the construction sites of Isoisänsilla, which leads from Kalasatama to Mustikkamaa.

The Kreate Group’s turnover was approximately EUR 220 million in 2019. The company employs more than 400 people.