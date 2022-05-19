Borsa, in Piazza Affari hold Saipem, Leonardo and Generali

European stock exchanges still down after the declining quarterly accounts of the US giants of large-scale distribution which fueled fears about the resilience of consumption in the face of the growth ofinflation, exacerbating the correction initiated after Tuesday’s rally. After the thud accused yesterday from Wall Streetinvestors therefore continue to prefer a cautious stance, monitoring the moves of central banks, the impacts of the lockdowns in Asia and the trend of the war in Ukraine. I come to Europe, to Piazza Affari on Ftse Eb drops 0.7%, while in the rest of Europe Frankfurt slips by 1.17%, Paris 1.11% e Amsterdam 1.27%.

Among the main Milanese stocks, despite the decline in profit, the stock of General reacts well on the stock market: the insurance giant earns almost 1% at the beginning of the session, going against the trend thanks to the accounts of the first quarter. Furthermore, on Wednesday 18 May, the shareholder Crt Foundation it has ruled out the intention to sell its stake. The Milanese list is also partially supported by big names like Eni (+ 0.56%) e Leonardo (+ 0.45%), while sales are striking Iveco (-2.12%), Stellantis (-2.16%) e Moncler (-2.4%).

On the foreign exchange market theEUR It still loses positions below $ 1.05 and is indicated at 1.0467 from 1.0494 closing yesterday. There single currency is also worth 134.44 yen (from 134.63), while the ratio dollar / yen is at 128.43 (128.27).

He raises his head after two days of decline oil price: the July future on Brent rose by 1.15% to 110.36 dollars a barrel, the one on WTI with June delivery by 0.68% to 110.34 (+ 0.84% ​​to 107.94 in the July future) . Gas is just below par natural in Europe: on the Dutch platform Ttf the price marks -0.6% to 94 euros per megawatt hour.

