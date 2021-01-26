Stock Exchange | In the depths of the Internet, there is an “army of two million thirty men” shaking the world’s stock quotes for fun – this week Nokia also got its grip on it.

The share price of the network equipment company continued to rise on Tuesday after a large group of investors had announced that they would buy Nokia shares. Analysts say many investors are joining the crowd, mainly for fun.

Network devices Demand for Nokia’s manufacturing stock has been strong this week.

The share price strengthened by 13 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange during Monday. The rise continued to be strong on Tuesday as well.

From the perspective of an investor who owns Nokia, this should be a good sign: as demand for a stock grows, there has often been a background of significant acquisitions or improved prospects.