Dhe days in the M-Dax are numbered for Commerzbank. Five more times she has to make do with a place in the index with the M for medium-sized before on February 27 it goes back to the 30-year place in the leading index Dax. Deutsche Börse announced this late Friday evening after the stock market closed. Commerzbank replaces Linde, whose shareholders voted to leave the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by early March, which also sealed the end of the Dax. The new Linde shares will only be tradable in New York.

The basis for the successor in the Dax is the ranking of the German stock exchange from January. There, Commerzbank came in 33rd place and thus the best place of a non-Dax value. In 2018, Commerzbank fell from the stock exchange’s leading index, which at that time still consisted of 30 stocks, because the share price development of the financial service provider Wirecard was so brilliant that a change according to the “Fast Entry” rule was necessary. Less than two years later, Wirecard’s balance sheets had largely turned out to be air bookings and the chronically loss-making food delivery service Delivery Hero moved into the Dax for Wirecard.

After criticism of the inclusion of a loss-making growth stock in the Dax, the stock exchange changed its rules. Since 2021, only companies that report profits in their last two completed financial years may be included in the Dax. This almost became Commerzbank’s undoing, as it had made losses in 2020. However, on Jan. 30, the bank presented preliminary 2022 results with profits, just in time to be deemed eligible for growth on the exchange’s January rankings. As reported, the preliminary decision for the Dax inclusion was made. Otherwise, the Düsseldorf arms manufacturer Rheinmetall would have been included in the Dax.

Shifts necessary for Dax investors

For the Dax, the farewell to Linde means the loss of almost 10 percent of the market value in the index. With a market value of 150 billion euros, Linde has become a heavyweight in the index in recent years. Commerzbank only brings a good 10 billion euros to the stock market scales. After next Friday, Linde’s last trading day in the Dax, the index will not fall back by the difference of 140 billion euros. The index formula is designed in such a way that index changes never mean a change in the score. The weights of the remaining 39 stocks will be increased accordingly, Commerzbank will return with less than 1 percent index weight. The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) must make corresponding shifts. It is a novelty for them to have to take out the heaviest index title.







The Hamburg-based wind turbine manufacturer Nordex (headquartered in Rostock), which has only made a brief appearance in the M-Dax in 2021, occupies the space that becomes vacant in the M-Dax. After Encavis, it is the second value from the field of renewable energies in the index. The Nordex share price has almost doubled since its October lows. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) from Frankfurt will take the place in the S-Dax (S for small) small-cap index that Nordex is vacating.

The next review of Deutsche Börse’s index composition is scheduled for March 3rd. There are no further changes in the Dax. Rheinmetall would have to improve from 37th place in the January rankings to 33rd place in February in order to be included according to the “Fast Entry” rule. However, this is not yet foreseeable. In the lower Dax area, Fresenius Medical Care, Continental and Covestro are at risk. But here, too, the market values ​​are still high enough to remain in the Dax.