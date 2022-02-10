Stock Exchange Harvia and Verkkokauppa.com collapse, Huhtamaki rises strongly – Earnings announcers offer fast-paced business

Harvia, Verkkokauppa.com, Neste and Metso Outotec, which published their results, fell on the stock exchange on Thursday. Huhtamaki was a very high rider on the trading day.

Thursday An avalanche of earnings announcements was received from listed companies in Helsinki, when a total of nineteen listed companies reported their results. It was the busiest release date in the last quarter of last year.

Earnings announcers also served the fastest price movements in one direction and another on the trading day.

Of the day the largest of the earnings publishers was Neste. Its result was burdened by higher production costs and refinery shutdowns, but the result exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

For investors, however, the result appears to have been disappointing. Neste’s share fell 2.2 percent on the stock exchange.

The second most valuable company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange has been in decline for a long time, and the figures for October – December last year do not seem to have increased investors’ enthusiasm for the fuel refiner.

Mining Technology Company Metso Outotec announced in its earnings announcement that the value of its orders rose 31 percent to EUR 5.4 billion last year, and net sales rose 9 percent to 4.2 billion euros.

On the stock exchange, however, the company’s stock slipped 2.0 percent, well above the general index, which fell 0.9 percent during the day.

Packaging Manufacturing Huhtamaki, on the other hand, was the most positive surprise on a busy earnings day based on the exchange rate reaction.

The company’s full-year net sales increased by 23 percent to EUR 999 million. EBITDA increased 31 percent in the fourth quarter and adjusted operating profit 13 percent.

Huhtamaki’s share was clearly rising and ended 6.5 percent above the previous closing price when the stock exchange closed.

Stove company Harvia offered the sharpest collapse of the trading day. The company’s share fell by as much as 16.4 percent.

At the end of last year, Harvia’s result clearly increased year-on-year due to strong revenue growth.

On the other hand, the company withdrew its goal to distribute a dividend of at least 60 percent of net income.

Consumer electronics chain Verkkokauppa.com’s result decreased at the end of last year. The Omikron virus variant curbed consumers ’buying desires at Christmas and there were availability issues with individual products.

The company’s revenue declined in the last quarter, which was important for the industry.

Verkkokauppa.com slipped 5.2 percent on the stock exchange compared to the previous closing price.