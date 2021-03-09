Stock Exchange | Gamestop’s share price continues to rise sharply, with technology shares also rising

The shares of gaming chain Gamestop and cinema chain AMC have started to rise again since the beginning of the week.

Game store chain Gamestop’s share continues to rise sharply on Tuesday when the stock market opened. The stock strengthened more than 40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The premarket trade, which anticipates the development of share prices, indicated that the rise would continue.

Those who have invested in Gamestop have been on quite a roller coaster during the first half of the year. The attached graphic illustrates its price development well.

The cinema chain AMC’s share also strengthened more than 15 percent on Monday. The Premarket deal also anticipates that its share will strengthen further on Tuesday, but at the opening of the stock exchange, the share price still sought its direction. Its share price has also fluctuated sharply during the first half of the year.

On Wall Street the technology stock-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index was up just over 2 percent when the stock market opened. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix were all on the rise. Tesla’s share also rose in price when the stock exchange opened.

Futures trading also anticipates a significant rise in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones index. The general index S&P 500 was up just over one percent at the opening of the stock exchange and the Dow Jones index of large companies was up less than one percent.

By Monday, the Nasdaq index had fallen ten percent from its February high.

The index fell 2.2 percent to 12,633.61 points on Monday, or about 10.6 percent from a February 12 peak of 14,095.47 points. The index has thus fallen by more than ten percent. A 10 percent decrease is considered in the market as the definition of a correction.

At the opening of the stock exchange on Tuesday, the index was 12,904.26 points.