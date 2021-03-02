The banner of French-style “humanist capitalism” is at half mast. Danone was until now the flagship of mission-oriented companies, supposed to reconcile financial profits and social, societal or environmental objectives, recognized by the Pacte law of 2019. With its ” purpose “ consists in “Bring health through food to as many people as possible”, the agrifood giant had even adorned itself with the American label and registered trademark B Corp (Benefit Corporation) listing companies doing “good” for the world. Its CEO, Emmanuel Faber, carried this good entrepreneurial word in all international forums. The beautiful image had already been tarnished last summer by the announcement of a restructuring plan for activities leading to 2,000 job cuts around the world. The board of directors held on Monday evening brought the multinational back into the deep end of finance.

Emmanuel Faber in the hot seat

Two activist funds, Artisan Partners and Bluebell Capital Partners, partially won the case over the management of the multinational. These funds track down successful companies but with a booming stock market price and scattered shareholding. Once acquired a few percentages of the capital, they call with great media noise to fire the leaders guilty of the undervaluation of the stock market price, then to reconfigure the business by reselling activities and cutting the workforce, in order to favor the most -values ​​on the resale of the shares.

These rapacious funds did not obtain the dismissal of Emmanuel Faber, but the cutting of his chair. To him the presidency, to another the executive post of director general. Weakened, Antoine Riboud’s successor finds himself in an ejection seat. The unions of the company CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO are considering the glass as half full. “The activist funds did not win on all fronts”, estimated Laurent Pouillen, FO coordinator. Artisan Partners also did not snatch the sale of 30% of the activities of two of the group’s three divisions. As for the next CEO, he should be “Someone who embodies the values ​​of the company, in the continuity of Faber”, thinks the trade unionist knows.

For CGT, management and funds “Are all sharks, for whom employees are only adjustment variables”. “Faber or whatever, that’s not the problem. It is the group’s orientations that must be changed ”, estimates Denis Enfert, Cégétiste coordinator. The union sees only one favorable outcome: getting Danone out of the financial markets.