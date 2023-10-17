Stock Exchange | Forecast: The plight of Finnish companies has worsened

The profitability of Finnish listed companies is expected to have weakened significantly in July–September. The total turnover is expected to have decreased by ten percent and the operating profit by 27 percent.

The world economy the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rapid inflation is progressing.

Economic growth has slowed but not stopped, even though several central banks around the world have tightened monetary policy strongly.

Based on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) new economic forecast, the economy will especially cool down in the euro area, whose economy has been hit exceptionally hard by the war.

The difficulties in the euro area raise the question of what kind of difficulties the slowdown in economic growth causes for Finnish companies. We will get new information about this in the earnings period of large listed companies starting this week.

Among major listed companies, telecom operator Elisa, network equipment company Nokia and financial company Nordea will publish their interim reports for July–September on Thursday.

Finland 40 percent of goods exports go to the euro area.

The economy of the largest goods trading partner, Germany, is sinking into recession. It reduces the demand of Finnish engineering companies in particular.

One big question is how the profitability of listed companies has developed when demand decreases and labor costs increase at the same time.

In the euro area, labor costs increased by 4.5 percent from a year ago in April–June, according to Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union. It is comparatively a lot, although less than in the previous two quarters.

Based on a survey by the Confederation of Finnish Business, companies’ confidence in the economy has weakened for almost two years now. Consumers’ views are also bleak.

According to Statistics Finland, in September, consumers rated the current state of their economy as weak. The same applied to expectations about the state of our own and Finland’s economy in a year’s time.

Information service company Based on the forecast compiled by Refinitiv, the profitability of listed companies has weakened significantly in July–September.

The total turnover is estimated to have shrunk by ten percent and the operating profit by 27 percent.

“The situation in basic industry is very tight and the forest industry is suffering from the cheaper pulp. Instead, the turnover of the engineering companies is expected to grow, at least for the time being,” says Nordea’s chief asset management strategist Antti Saari.

In a weakened economy, engineering companies are usually protected by long contracts.

In any case, the overall picture of the results period is colored by the increase in labor costs for companies, which is the result of last year’s rapid inflation. Salaries have been raised this year and more are expected next year.

“Increasing wage costs and decreasing turnover is a difficult cocktail for many companies, which weakens profitability. On the other hand, rising wages faster than inflation strengthens purchasing power, which in turn increases final demand with a delay.”

A large number of Finnish listed companies have relatively little debt. Thanks to their strong balance sheets, they tolerate a downturn in the economic cycle well, at least in principle.

“Individual companies will have to reduce jobs due to declining profitability, but I don’t think there will be very wide-ranging layoffs on the horizon. Based on the current data and forecasts, the recession seems to be quite mild, and next year the outlook will probably improve.”

Also financial group OP analyst Carlo Gylling emphasizes that in the earnings period attention is drawn to companies’ costs.

“Towards the end of the year, wage inflation hits service sector companies. In the investment goods industry, the increase in procurement and manufacturing costs has already abated a little, companies are benefiting from their previous price increases and results are growing thanks to old orders. However, uncertainty is caused by expectations of a decrease in new orders.”

According to him, the results will probably weaken the most in the forest industry and metal processing.

“Most attention is focused on the demand outlook for the end of the year and how strongly the companies estimate that the operating environment will recover. Many companies are currently going through measures to adjust their cost structure, but we also see the sustainability of the balance sheet structure playing a key role for the rest of the year.”

The IMF predicts that economic growth in the euro area will slow down to 0.7 percent this year, but will strengthen to 1.2 percent next year. Last year, the economy grew by 3.3 percent.

The IMF predicts that the Finnish economy will contract by 0.1 percent this year and grow by 1.0 percent next year.

Principally Problems for companies operating in the Finnish market are caused by the fact that the economy has already derailed into recession.

Fortunately, the recession seems to be moderately mild, and according to the forecasts, unemployment will not increase significantly.

The Finnish economy is burdened by rising prices and interest rates and weakened export demand. It is mainly reduced by the slowdown in economic growth in the euro area and the cooling of the Swedish economy.

In addition, rapid inflation and weakening purchasing power have reduced household consumption. Now inflation is slowing down and purchasing power has already started to improve.

The decrease in consumption has reduced overall demand, which, in addition to lower energy prices, is reflected in a slowdown in inflation. The Bank of Finland’s assessment of the slowdown in inflation is the boldest. Next year, consumer prices will rise by only one percent, calculated by the harmonized consumer price index.

The extra household savings accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic are likely to be used up soon, and the saving rate has increased this year. Because of this, consumption growth may remain slow in the next few years.

“Industry and construction suffered the most from the recession, while demand in service sectors has remained surprisingly strong for a long time. However, there are also signs of deterioration,” says the Bank of Finland’s Forecasting Manager Meri Obstbaum.

The luck in the accident is that the employment rate in Finland is currently at a historically high level.

“The labor market has been exceptionally strong for a long time, and we still don’t know exactly where this is coming from. Despite the recession, unemployment is not expected to increase drastically with these prospects, although employment will drop slightly.”