Stock Exchange Finnish log house manufacturer issued a positive earnings warning – now its share is rising rapidly on the Helsinki Stock Exchange

According to the company, Honkatalo’s positive earnings warning is due to, among other things, the growth of Russian exports.

Finn log house manufacturer Honkarakenne issued a positive earnings warning on Wednesday. In its release, the company estimates that its net sales last year were higher than in 2019. The adjusted result, on the other hand, remains at the previous year’s level.

The reason for the better-than-expected development is the higher-than-expected volume towards the end of the year and the growth of Russian exports, Honkarakenne informs.

In its previous performance management, the company estimates that its net sales would have remained at the 2019 level last year. It also estimated at that time that the adjusted result would be lower than in 2019.

The announcement was immediately visible on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. At 14.10, the value of the company’s share was about 11 percent higher than on Tuesday when the stock market closed.