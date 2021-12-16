Stock Exchange, the Federal Reserve gives confidence to European lists. Piazza Affari burdened by utilities. Spotlights on the ECB

European price lists up after the American central bank accelerated the maneuver to gradually reduce the monetary stimulus, or tapering. After an upward opening of 1.2%, in the middle of the morning Milan slows down, and gains 0.8%, weighed down by utilities.

London 0.9% salt, Frankfurt 1.5%. Tech and Mining Stocks Lead Ups While Utilities Underperform, Wounded by 12% Plunge in Equities Electricite de France after the profit warning related to the breakdowns of its reactors.

In particular, securities from the banking sector with Intesa Sanpaolo which rises by 1.89%, Unicredit 1.23% e Bank Mps 0.78%. Also on the rise Stellantis which scores a + 2.46%, leading the ranking.

To suffer is instead Tim who moves nervously, after the new profit warning and awaiting the board of directors of tomorrow. The stock at the opening lost more than 1.7%, while now it loses only 0.65% to 0.44 euros.

Last night Tim gave a update of the guidance on 2021 with a sharp deterioration in domestic EBITDA and in the financial position. Ebitda Al (after leasing), organic of the Domestic Business Unit, is estimated to decrease (‘low teens decrease’) towards the year 2020.

With a worsening compared to the previous forecast communicated in October (‘high single-digit decrease’), mainly attributable to lower revenues from fixed telephony, partly related to the trend ofagreement with Dazn for the distribution of Serie A Tim. The estimates for the following years will be updated with the 2022-24 plan.

“There overhaul is very heavy, they say from Equity, to verify what can be mitigated in 2022-23 with a revision of the DaZN contract, even if the press release also signals a deterioration in fixed revenues from the former DaZN (probably more structural) “. For analysts,” with these numbers it seems difficult to us for the board of directors not consider with great attention the KKR offer‘.

Meanwhile, the international press agency yesterday Reuters, reports Radiocor, he raised the hypothesis that Vivendi may ask for a remainder of the board, if the ex to Luigi Gubitosi does not resign from the board.

Second The sun 24 hours, there will be no news on governance and there will be no resignation of Gubitosi and the appointment of a new CEO, although Vivendi could ask for the renewal of the board (perhaps also as a negotiating weapon to break the deadlock).

Furthermore, no decisions should be made regarding the due diligence requested by Kkr until the approval of the new industrial plan in 2022. The times for a decision therefore appear long.

Returning to the European lists, attention remains focused on ECB: analysts expect it to follow the example of the Fed. “All decision-making options must be kept open, given the increase in uncertainty about inflation,” he comments Francois Rimeu, senior Strategist, La Francaise atHandle – However, it will not stop considering inflation as temporary, despite the upside risks on the inflation outlook. “

“We expect the ECB continue in the forward guidance introduced in July of this year “, continues the analyst.” The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will underline that an increase in interest rates in the next year is very unlikely. However, he warns that the board will not hesitate to act when the three conditions of the forward guidance are met. The President Lagarde it will not postpone the rate hike beyond the end of 2023 “, concludes Rimeu.