Stock Exchange | Fear of inflation pushed stocks lower in Europe

Another key reason for the decline is concerns about the worsening coronavirus pandemic in Asia.

Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday morning as many investors feared a sharp rise in inflation in the United States. Another key reason for the decline is concerns about the worsening coronavirus pandemic in Asia.

Measuring the price development of the shares of the largest European companies, the Stoxx 600 weakened by 1.6 per cent less than an hour after the start of trading. In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange general index fell three percent on Tuesday. In Japan, more emergency funding has been called for to combat the public health and economic damage of the pandemic.

Industries shares fell, especially in the technology industry, mining and tourism. However, on Monday, stocks in Europe rose again to new records, so their fall in price is just a sign of unrest.

In the United States, the inflation rate, ie the general rise in prices, was in March, 2.6 per cent. Inflation accelerated significantly compared to February, when it stood at 1.7 per cent. Data on inflation developments in April will be published on Wednesday.