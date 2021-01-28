Stock Exchange | Exceptional volatility in Nokia’s share seems to calm on the Helsinki Stock Exchange – share price rises by a few percent

On Wednesday, Nokia shares rose 40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Network devices Nokia’s share price rose about 4 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Thursday, more than 15 minutes after the start of trading. The share price was about 4.6 euros, which is significantly less than on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The reason for this is clear: speculators have targeted Nokia specifically in the United States. On Wednesday, Nokia shares rose 40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The U.S. Financial Markets Authority (SEC) said Wednesday after the close of trading that it will monitor instability in stocks and options to ensure the fair, orderly and efficient operation of the market.

In addition, according to Reuters, the White House and the Treasury Department said they were following instability, which has led to a rapid and sharp rise in the price of certain shares.

Nokia the rise in stock is likely due to many different reasons, but one of them is the recommendations speculators make to each other on the internet. Speculators tend to seek quick gains even if there have been no changes in the factors affecting the value of the stock.

On Wednesday night, Nokia exceptionally released a bulletin on the trading of its shares, although listed companies usually never take a position on changes in the price of their shares.

“Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the development of the company’s business or any material changes in its operations that have not already been disclosed that could explain the recent increase in share price or trading volume.”