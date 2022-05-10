Stock Exchange, in Milan car stocks recover. Saipem in braking after the acceleration on the capital increase

L’Europe try the rebound after yesterday’s closing in red. According to the experts it is a technical move, given that the apprehension about the trend of theinflation and growth, which could trigger unforeseen actions by central banks and, in particular, a more sudden rate hike by the Federal Reservedespite the assurances of the president of the American central bank Jerome Powell.

Then there are the questions about the health of the demand, given that in China, the world’s leading oil importer, the lockdown and restrictions made necessary by the increase in infections of Covid-19. In the background also the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine, which will also be among the hot topics of the meeting between the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US President Joe Biden in Washington.

In this picture, halfway through the session Piazza Affari rises by 1.6%, just below the highs of the day and above the threshold of 23,000 points, Paris 1%, Frankfurt 1.43%, London 0.6%, Madrid 1.1% 1.27%.

If the Ftse Eb almost everything is positive, driving is the rally of Bper which grows by 9.6%, after being stopped in the volatility auction when it earned 11%, with investors rewarding a quarterly profit almost double compared to expectations, the acceleration on derisking and the hope to tighten the times expected on Carige.

Well in general the banks with Unicredit growing by 5.14%, Banco Bpm of 3.84%, managed savings with Finecobank at + 3.87%, after the accounts that highlighted rising profits and revenues and cars, with Pirelli (+ 3.3%) in the dust while waiting for the accounts.

In line Saipem (-4.86%), penalized by the new drop in crude oil, the June contract of the WTI falls by 1.64% to 101.4 dollars a barrel, the Brent in July by 1.93% to 103.88 dollars, and on the day the CEO Francesco Caio he told Sole 24 Ore that the company intends to accelerate the disposals and the € 2 billion capital increase, carrying it out by the summer. Leonardo (-4.23%) and St (-0.3%) are also down.

On the currency market, theEUR it has changed little on the greenback and changes hands at $ 1.054 ($ 1.055 at the start and $ 1.057 at yesterday’s closing) and at 137.136 yen (137.616 at the opening and 137.9 on the eve). The exchange dollar / yen is at 130.09. Finally, the spread slightly decreased to 201 points, from 204 at the start and 203 at the end of yesterday. While remaining above the 3% threshold, the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp fell slightly to 3.08% from the previous 3.14%.

In the middle of the day, the differential between the BTP and the Bund returned under 200 points, scoring 199.1 around 2 pm, compared to 205.5 points at the previous day’s closing. He had surpassed the 200 points since May 6th. The yield on the Italian 10-year fell to 3.020%, compared to 3.22% at the previous day’s close.

