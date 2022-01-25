International chessboard in turmoil, international markets knocked out

There crisis in Ukraine keep holding the international chessboard with bated breath ( read the latest developments here ). In the night, the American undersecretary Antony Blinken, in a tweet, renewed the warning: “I am delighted to join Josep Borrell and to my counterparts from the Member States of Europe to give a brief account of my recent visit to Kiev, Berlin And Geneva and discuss efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. If the Russia it will choose the conflict, we will impose heavy consequences and high costs “.

And if on the one hand the talks are progressing and diplomatic relations are trying to intensify, the International stock exchanges they don’t look like that confident. In addition to crisis between Ukraine and Russia, on the price lists concerns for a close of the Fed faster than expected, while in the national field the still uncertainty about the possible name for the new one Head of state.

L’Europe try to raise his head, but without making big numbers: after yesterday’s deep red with Milan, the worst on the list, which closed under 4%, Piazza Affari opens up 0.8%, like Frankfurt And Paris. On the main price list try to go up the Agnelli galaxy, yesterday targeted by sales, with Ferrari up by 2% and Exor by 1%. Leonardo US competitor Lockheed Martin drops 7.3% on the day to release the accounts. On the rest of the list it still goes up Eprice (+ 11%). On the exchange rate, the euro is worth 1.13 dollars (from 1.131 yesterday at the close) and 128.7 yen (from 128.84) while the dollar / yen is stable at 113.8. Crude oil is back at 86 dollars

Stable opening for it spread between BTp and Bund on the MTS secondary market for European government bonds. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark (IT0005436693) and the same German maturity is initially indicated at 144 basis points, the same value recorded at the last position yesterday. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTp fell slightly, reaching 1.34% from 1.35% at the closing on the eve of the day.

On the Asian face instead, the Tokyo Stock Exchange loses 2%, the benchmark index Nikkei loses 1.66% to finish at 27,131.34 points, while the Topix it collapsed by 1.72% to 1,896.62 points. Shanghai yields 1.88% e Shenzhen 1.90%. Hong Kong aggravates the losses: the Hang Seng index falls by 1.72% and the Nikkei in Tokyo loses 1.66%.

After the black day of Europe, Wall Street with a backlash at the end, she managed to recover all the losses accumulated during the day and closed positively. The Dow Jones gained 0.30% to 34,366 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.33% to 4,412 and the Nasdaq 0.63% to 13,855. The rebound was even more evident in the technology sector, which has paid more than the others in the last period for the overheating of the geopolitical situation and the rise in bond yields.

The recovery was driven by two giants like Amazon, which rose by 1.33%, and above all Meta, which gained 1.83% also thanks to the announcement of having put into operation a supercomputer for the development of artificial intelligence systems. But now it looms a falling opening: futures on Dow Jones yield 0.69%, those on Nasdaq fall by 1.26% and those on S&P 500 drop by 0.96%.

