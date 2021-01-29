No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchange | Earthly stock rally continues on Friday: Gamestop’s share rises 60 percent, Nokia also rises nearly 10 percent

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 29, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A week ago, the company’s stock paid $ 65 at the close of the New York Stock Exchange. On Friday, at 5 pm Finnish time, the share cost more than $ 310.

New York The exceptionally wild stock rally seen on the stock exchange this week looks set to continue on Friday. The share price of the sharply rising gaming retail chain Gamestop has risen more than 60 percent half an hour after the stock market opened.

A week ago, the company’s stock paid $ 65 at the close of the New York Stock Exchange. On Friday, at 5 pm Finnish time, the share cost more than $ 310.

The number one topic in the stock market has also been reflected in the share price of Nokia, a manufacturer of network equipment. On Friday, Nokia’s stock was up about 7 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The news is updated.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.