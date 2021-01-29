Stock Exchange | Earthly stock rally continues on Friday: Gamestop’s share rises 60 percent, Nokia also rises nearly 10 percent

A week ago, the company’s stock paid $ 65 at the close of the New York Stock Exchange. On Friday, at 5 pm Finnish time, the share cost more than $ 310.

New York The exceptionally wild stock rally seen on the stock exchange this week looks set to continue on Friday. The share price of the sharply rising gaming retail chain Gamestop has risen more than 60 percent half an hour after the stock market opened.

The number one topic in the stock market has also been reflected in the share price of Nokia, a manufacturer of network equipment. On Friday, Nokia’s stock was up about 7 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

