Saturday, January 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchange | Dow Jones to a new record, the streak of the S&P 500 was broken in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Stock Exchange | Dow Jones to a new record, the streak of the S&P 500 was broken in the United States

Moderate inflation data and the uneven results of companies have affected the mood in the securities market.

Stock market week closed mixed in New York amid moderate inflation data and mixed corporate results.

At the end of Friday, the industrial index Dow Jones was up 0.2 percent and reached a new record. The broad S&P 500, on the other hand, was 0.1 percent below freezing and the index's four-day record streak was broken.

The technology index Nasdaq, in turn, ended the week down 0.4 percent.

Analysts expect next week to be a busy period, which includes, among other things, the US central bank Fed meeting and earnings announcements from Amazon, Microsoft and other large technology companies.

Expiring there were both increases and decreases in the week's results announcements. The result of the technology company Intel, for example, plunged by almost 12 percent, but American Express, which operates in the financial sector, grew by Seven percent.

See also  Lieke Klaver rushes to fifth place in personal record at Diamond League match

US inflation figures also affected the mood of the securities market. Last month, the consumer price index grew by 2.6 percent from a year ago. The reading was the same in November as well. Based on this information, the Fed is believed to stick to its current policy interest rates.

#Stock #Exchange #Dow #Jones #record #streak #broken #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The UN rapporteur for displaced people: “By demanding Israel take action, it can be understood that the judges are asking for a ceasefire”

The UN rapporteur for displaced people: “By demanding Israel take action, it can be understood that the judges are asking for a ceasefire”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result