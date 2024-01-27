Stock Exchange | Dow Jones to a new record, the streak of the S&P 500 was broken in the United States

Moderate inflation data and the uneven results of companies have affected the mood in the securities market.

Stock market week closed mixed in New York amid moderate inflation data and mixed corporate results.

At the end of Friday, the industrial index Dow Jones was up 0.2 percent and reached a new record. The broad S&P 500, on the other hand, was 0.1 percent below freezing and the index's four-day record streak was broken.

The technology index Nasdaq, in turn, ended the week down 0.4 percent.

Analysts expect next week to be a busy period, which includes, among other things, the US central bank Fed meeting and earnings announcements from Amazon, Microsoft and other large technology companies.

Expiring there were both increases and decreases in the week's results announcements. The result of the technology company Intel, for example, plunged by almost 12 percent, but American Express, which operates in the financial sector, grew by Seven percent.

US inflation figures also affected the mood of the securities market. Last month, the consumer price index grew by 2.6 percent from a year ago. The reading was the same in November as well. Based on this information, the Fed is believed to stick to its current policy interest rates.