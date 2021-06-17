Stock Exchange | Bioretec, a manufacturer of orthopedic implants, is canceling its listing

According to Bioretec, the reason for the withdrawal of the listing is that the number of subscriptions in the issue was not reached.

17.6. 19:31

Pharmaceutical Technology Company Bioretec cancels its listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North growth marketplace.

The company previously estimated that trading in its shares will begin on Friday, June 18, but now the listing and IPO have been canceled.

According to Bioretec, the cancellation is not related to the company, its operations or its financial position. According to the company, the reason is that a sufficient number of subscriptions were not achieved in the IPO.

“The IPO, including the additional share option, was oversubscribed, but not enough to allow the aftermarket development of Bioretec’s share to be judged to be in the best interests of Bioretec and the subscribers,” the company said in a statement.

Investors will be reimbursed the subscription price paid for the company’s shares in the IPO.

Bioretec develops and manufactures biodegradable implants for the treatment of bone fractures and soft tissue damage.