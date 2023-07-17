Stock Exchange | Big bumps are expected in companies’ profits in the earnings period

The earnings season of big companies starts in earnest this week. The combined operating profit is predicted to have decreased by 23 percent.

The world economy cools down and inevitably hits many Finnish companies.

The Eurozone is still in danger of sinking into recession, which would be a bad blow especially to the Finnish export industry.

Nokia, which manufactures network devices Friday’s earnings warning shows how quickly the weakening of the economic cycle and tightening of financial conditions can reduce sales.

Based on the cyclical survey of the Confederation of Finnish Business, the confidence of Finnish companies in the economy has weakened across the board. The only exception to the main industries is the service industry, where confidence has remained unchanged – albeit weaker than the average over a long period of time.

The confidence of Finnish consumers is also weak, although it has clearly strengthened since last year’s trough.

Starting points are therefore not very favorable for the earnings season, which really starts this week.

For example, Nordea, pharmaceutical company Orion, network equipment company Nokia, engineering companies Cargotec, Kone, Metso and Wärtsilä, Nokian Tires and forestry company Stora Enso publish their interim reports.

Telecom operator Elisa already published its interim report on large companies on Friday. The result of all its businesses was stable despite rising wage costs, inflation and geopolitical challenges. However, telecom operators are usually not shaken by economic changes very much.

Not everyone is doing nearly as well. The overall picture of the results period is grim.

Based on the forecasts of the information service company Refinitiv and the financial company Nordea, the combined turnover of the listed companies has decreased by six percent and the operating profit without one-time items by 23 percent.

The most based on forecasts, profitability has weakened in the forest industry, metal processing and technology. In the forest industry, operating profit is predicted to decrease significantly due to lower prices and reduced demand.

The industry producing investment goods, the chemical industry and transport, which has been accelerated by the increase in tourism, have probably been the most successful.

Nordea’s chief wealth management strategist Antti Saari emphasizes that there can be big differences in profit development between different industries.

“The prospects for the financial season are weak, because economic growth has slowed down almost everywhere in the world. In the energy industry and basic industry, last year’s comparative results were exceptionally good, which partially explains the weakening.”

He says that he is waiting with interest to see how the economic uncertainty will be reflected in the companies’ assessments of the development of their business in the near future.

“Forecasts on economic growth are clearly more positive than the companies’ profit forecasts.”

European central bank predicted in early June that economic growth in the euro area will slow down to 0.9 percent this year but pick up to 1.5 percent next year. Last year, the economy grew by 3.5 percent.

40 percent of the value of Finland’s goods exports goes to the euro area, so the slowdown in economic growth casts a shadow over industry’s future prospects. The economy of Germany, Finland’s largest trading partner, will shrink by 0.3 percent this year, the country’s central bank estimates.

“At the point when German industry starts to recover, it increases the demand of many Finnish export companies. In Germany, the economy is now supported by the service sector, while industry is in pretty big trouble,” says Saari.

Fast inflation, the tight monetary policy of the European Central Bank and weak demand in the most important export markets are delaying the recovery of the Finnish economy from the recession. Therefore, the Bank of Finland predicts that the economy will contract by 0.4 percent this year and grow by only 0.9 percent next year.

One the big question in the earnings period is how the increase in costs has possibly strained the profitability of the companies.

Until now, there have been differences between industries in the extent to which companies have been able to transfer their increased costs to the prices of the goods and services they sell.

“When inflation slows down, it becomes difficult for companies to raise their prices, even though labor costs will continue to rise in the near future. On the other hand, the increase in real earnings stimulates demand,” says Saari.

According to the Bank of Finland there are no signs that the increased profits of Finnish companies would have accelerated inflation.

“Cost inflation has turned more into wage and service inflation, which is especially pronounced in service sectors. In the earnings period, attention is also drawn to how the companies evaluate their demand prospects in relation to their previously issued instructions,” says an analyst at financial group OP Carlo Gylling.

Second according to him, the current question is how the reduced activity of industry affects demand and capacity utilization rates. For example, the outlook for the construction industry is weak.

“All in all, I believe that companies will be more cautious than before when assessing the development of the operating environment in the second half of the year. The overall picture of the earnings period is two-fold: in the post-cyclical and service-related industries, the strong earnings condition is expected to continue. On the other hand, the prospects for industry and consumer-related industries are increasingly hazy,” says Gylling.