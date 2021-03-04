Stock Exchange Another new company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, Orthex, known for its freezer boxes, is planning a listing

Orthex plastic boxes are used in many Finnish homes.

Freezer boxes and other consumer goods, Orthex, is planning to be listed on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The purpose of the listing is to improve Orthex’s awareness and visibility in the Nordic countries and elsewhere in Europe.

The IPO is expected to consist of both a share issue in which the company will issue new shares and a share sale in which some of the company’s shareholders will sell their shares.

The aim of the share issue is to raise approximately EUR 10 million in new capital. The company expects to use the proceeds from the share issue to support Orthex’s growth strategy and strengthen Orthex’s operations.

“Potential listing is a natural step in our growth strategy and will allow us to increase our awareness and accelerate our growth in Europe,” Orthex CEO Alexander Rosenlew says in a press release.

According to Rosenlew, the company’s products are found in almost every Finnish home. With the listing, the company intends to accelerate its growth in Europe.

After the listing, the board will be chaired by a board professional, a current member of Orthex’s board Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, which serves on the boards of eight companies and for example Chairman of the Board of Posti.

“I see that Orthex has a lot of growth potential, especially with increasing exports and e-commerce,” says Suvanto-Harsaae.

Last year, Orthex generated sales of EUR 75.9 million and an operating profit of EUR 12.3 million. The company has about 300 employees. Its plants are located in Gnosjö and Tingsryd in Sweden and in Lohja, Finland.

To the Helsinki Stock Exchange Sitowise announced its intentions to list on Wednesday.