Stock Exchange | AMD’s share price favored by Reddit investors rises again – Now there is a real change in the company’s outlook

The cinema chain said it made fewer losses than expected towards the end of the year. Investor expectations turned positive again as advances in coronary vaccinations have allowed cinemas to open in the United States.

Cinema chain The future of AMC Entertainment looks brighter than was estimated some time ago.

The company said Wednesday that the interest rate pandemic caused a slightly smaller-than-expected slump in its business in the fourth quarter of 2020.

AMC’s net sales in October – December were approximately $ 162 million (€ 135 million), compared to analysts’ expectations of approximately $ 142 million (€ 119 million).

Despite this, the decline was sharp, as the company’s net sales decreased by 88 percent compared to the same period last year. The reason for this is that cinemas have been caught up in most of the company’s key markets.

In the United States, movie theaters have been closed in most states for a year. Finnkino, which operates in Finland, is also owned by AMC Entertainment, and currently all of Finnkino’s cinemas are closed.

Last weeks The situation in the United States has changed with coroner vaccinations. In major film industry centers, Los Angeles and New York, theaters have been reopened extensively. In New York, 90 percent of movie theaters have already opened their doors to customers, he says news agency Reuters.

The AMC Entertainment share has been trading heavily in recent days. The share price strengthened 11 percent on Wednesday’s secondary stock exchange. With the New York Stock Exchange opening on Thursday, AMC’s stock rose about 10 percent as expected.

In the evening at 7 pm Finnish time, the price increase had leveled off at around four percent, and the share value was about $ 10.3.

The company’s share price has been in a sharp spike earlier this year. AMC was one of the companies whose shares rose to the popularity of the Reddit discussion site On the Wallstreetbets channel. At the end of January, the share price increased tenfold in a few days.

At its highest, AMC shares were traded for more than $ 20, after about $ 2 in early January. Analysts found no explanation for the wild uptrend based on a change in the company’s business or outlook.

From forums the ensuing mass hype swelled quickly as the Robinhood trading platform, favored by small investors, temporarily restricted trading. For example, shares in gaming company Gamestop and AMC could only be sold for a few days, but not bought.

The yupack caused by the sudden interruption was finally dealt with In the U.S. House Economic Committee. CEO of Robinhood Vlad Tenev explained to the Committee that the suspension of trading was due to a higher than expected number of orders. As a result, the company had to apply for additional financing, which enabled it to guarantee large enough cash deposits to execute customer orders.

Robinhood does not execute its customers’ buy and sell orders itself, but sells the orders in larger entities to third parties.

AMC: n the share price fell by about 70 per cent in just over a week at the beginning of February, and the upswing experienced earlier was no longer seen.

Now, investors seem enthusiastic about the company’s stock again, and this time it’s not just the crowd phenomenon that started in the forum. Instead, the company has managed to convince investors that its business will recover rapidly in the coming months.

Already at the end of last year, a small number of theaters were able to be kept open thanks to strict safety and hygiene regulations. In October – December, eight million spectators visited AMC-owned theaters.

CEO of the company Adam Aron told analysts in connection with the release of Wednesday ‘s interim report that the company strongly believes that the improvement in the vaccination situation will bring significantly more audience to the auditoriums.

In addition, several premieres are planned from May, which are expected to bring cash flow to the company in advance. For example, the latest Marvel movie Black Widow and the long-awaited sequel to the 1980s cult film, Top Gun: Maverick, are coming to premiere next summer.

The company also plans to open its theaters in Europe by May 7.

Of the improved despite expectations, AMC still faces several major challenges in the coming years. The number of movie visits is expected to rise this year to no more than 50 percent of what they were in 2019.

Analysts have also expressed concern about the chances of success for the company’s core business. Since December, the company has taken on about $ 1 billion (€ 835 million) in new debt to avoid bankruptcy. In total, AMC has debt of about $ 10 billion.

This year, the company will spend $ 165 million (€ 138 million) on paying interest on the loans alone, he says news agency Bloomberg.