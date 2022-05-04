Stock Exchange Alibaba’s founder’s last name captured in China – nearly € 25 billion of the company’s market capitalization disappears momentarily

Investors were frightened when the founder of the e-commerce giant was thought to have been arrested.

Hong Kong The stock market saw a special episode on Tuesday when a short news story in the state media caused a momentary plummet in shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba.

China’s state-owned television company CCTV said Tuesday that a person named Ma had been arrested in the name of national security in the city of Hangzhou.

According to the news, the person arrested had been placed under “coercive measures”. Among other things, he was suspected of cooperating with foreign hostile forces against China and inciting anti-government actions.

The short news from the state channel had an immediate impact. It quickly swept about $ 26 billion, or just under $ 25 billion, of the market value of e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The market the reaction is explained by name confusion. Founder of Alibaba, based in Hangzhou Jack Ma has been a figure since 2020, embodying, at least in part, the Chinese authorities ’tightened grip on the country’s technology sector.

Tighter controls have worried investors. The nervousness of the market is indicated by the fact that the already suspected arrest of the company’s founder was enough to incite investors to the brink of panic.

Shortly after the dive into Alibaba’s stock, information began to seep in that it was a false alarm. The captured man was twenty years younger than Jack Ma, and had three characters in his Chinese name. There are only two characters in Jack Ma’s Chinese name.

After the confusion resolved, Alibaba’s stock price soon rose from its worst pit and rose to almost its previous level. However, the strange situation was an illustrative example of the uncertainties surrounding China’s technology sector.

China’s authorities in 2020 tightened controls on the country’s technology companies. One example of a line change was the financial technology company Ant Group prevention of listing by the end of 2020. If realized, the listing would have been global the largest issued share issue.

Jack Ma is also the founder of Ant Group. Earlier that fall, he had made comments in which he indirectly criticized the authorities for their rigid approach to innovation in the financial sector. After the failure of the listing, Ma has spent a quiet life in public.

Although Tuesday’s bizarre confusion finally cleared up, raising further questions. American channel Interviewed by CNN Professor of Political Science Victor Shih The University of California at San Diego called the case strange.

“Was this some kind of warning to the entire technology sector, or perhaps to Jack Ma personally, who knows? But it certainly showed that the state doesn’t even have to arrest a major technology leader to wipe out tens of billions in the company’s market capitalization. It just has to publish some kind of information, ”Shih told CNN.