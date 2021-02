The battle for Tikkurila ends because Akzo Nobel withdraws its offer.

Tikkurilan Akzo Nobel, which made a tender offer for the shares in January, will withdraw its offer.

U.S. PPG Industries said last Thursday to increase already available for EUR 34 per share. Before the start of the tender in December, Tikkurila’s share cost less than EUR 15, which means that the company’s value has risen by almost 130 per cent during the tender.

The news is updated.