Stock Exchange | Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s major shareholders intend to get the company off the stock exchange, even though the right of redemption did not arise in the market – Share savers say the operation “seems like a prank”

Fiber materials Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s major shareholders want the company to be delisted from the stock exchange without resorting to any means, says the CEO of Suomen Osakes Säästaste, which advocates for private investors Victor Snellman.

US investment company Bain Capital announced last September together with Ahlström Capital, an investment company of the Ahlström family, and Viknum and Belgrano Inversiones, a EUR 2.1 billion tender offer for all Ahlstrom-Munksjö shares. The offer was EUR 18.10 per share.

Antti Ahlström Heirs is the largest owner of the investment company Ahlström Capital. Viknum is owned by Alexander Ehrnrooth and Albert Ehrnrooth. Belgrano Inversiones is an investment company of Alexander Ehrnrooth.

The purpose of the buyers has been to get the company off the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges.

Bidders with last autumn’s bid to seek a more than 90 percent stake in the company, which would have allowed them to redeem the remaining shares in Ahlström-Munksjö for themselves and delist the company.

In the end, only 81 percent of shareholders took over the takeover bid. The bidders lowered the acceptance threshold for the tender offer to 75% and decided to execute the offer, even though they fell short of the original 90% ownership target.

“We firmly believe in our plan to reach the full potential of Ahlstrom-Munksjö through focused ownership. For this reason, we decided to waive the requirement to meet the 90% minimum approval requirement, ”commented Ahlström Capital’s representative. Camilla Sågbom To HS by email.

At the point when the takeover bid acceptance threshold was lowered, it still appeared that Ahlstrom-Munksjö would remain on the stock exchange with a well-concentrated holding.

By lowering the acceptance threshold, the offerors could expect to reach a significant qualified majority to enable them to go through the matters now being discussed at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

That meeting will take place on 19 February. On the agenda are the amendment of the directed antitrust mandate and the launch of a study on whether it is worthwhile for a company to change its registered office and change its legal form to a European company.

According to stock savers Snellman, the intentions seem to be that large shareholders want to get the company out of the stock market by any means.

“It seems like a blow or a prank that if you don’t get ownership over 90 percent, you can kind of forcibly get a company off the stock exchange. It’s not good governance, ”Snellman says.

Ahlstrom-Munksjön The Annual General Meeting intends to amend the authorization granted to the Board of Directors at the meeting to decide on the share issue and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization would be one hundred percent of the share capital without other conditions. Previously, the authorization has been approximately 10 percent of the company’s shares.

According to Sågbom, which represents Ahlström Capital, the group that made the takeover bid wants to ensure at the Extraordinary General Meeting that the company’s Board of Directors has the opportunity to start implementing the development plan.

“Due to the corona situation, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in accordance with the legislation of the state of emergency. All shareholders have the opportunity to ask questions on the issues on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the questions will be sent as indicated in the invitation, ”Sågbom writes to HS.

According to the notice of the Annual General Meeting, the change of domicile and company form could “facilitate access to international financial markets and generate general international attention”.

Share-saver Snellman does not take the argument seriously, but notes that a change of domicile, for example, would make it more difficult for small shareholders to attend general meetings.

In his view, the “aggressive” behavior of the principal shareholder shows that the offerors see a higher value in the company than what is the current value of the listed company.

Snellman believes the company could still cancel the extraordinary general meeting or change the presentation. Another option is for everyone except the main shareholder to vote against the proposal.

The offeror could also have increased his offer, but then a higher amount should also be paid to those who have already accepted the offer.

“This is clearly a cheaper way to get rid of the problem,” Snellman says.

Attendance at the meeting is also very limited. Shareholders can only participate and vote in advance.

“It makes quite brazen use of the exception rule, which allows an extraordinary general meeting to be held in camera. That was hardly the intention of the legislators. ”