Stock Exchange | Ahlström-Munksjö to be bought off the stock exchange – buyers lower the acceptance threshold to 75%

Ahlström’s family still has more than a third of the shares in the delisted company.

Fiber material Spa Holdings, which made a takeover bid for Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the autumn, said on Monday that it had lowered the acceptance threshold for the takeover bid to 75 percent from the previous 90 percent. Spa Holdings represents all companies participating in the tender offer.

It includes Ahlstöm Capital, an investment company of the Ahlström family, and Bain Capital, a private equity investor.

The offer period, which began in October, ended on 14 January. The buyer received approval from 81 percent of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s owners. Now buyers are saying that would be enough to complete the takeover bid. The final result of the tender offer will be announced on January 20. After that, the buyers are to continue the offer to the remaining shareholders.

One week ago, buyers announced that the € 2.1 billion deal had received the necessary regulatory approvals.

Bain After the transaction, Capital’s holding in Ahlstrom-Munksjö would be 55% if the remaining shares were redeemed. The company is to be delisted. Today, members of the Ahlström family and other individual owners own about 65 percent of the company.

Ahlström Capital would still retain a 36 percent stake in the company after the transaction. Ahlstrom was originally a forest industry company owned by the Ahlström family.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö was founded in 2017, when the Finnish Ahlstrom and its Swedish competitor Munksjö merged. The company’s turnover last year was about 2.9 billion euros. The company has about 8,000 employees.