Stock Exchange | After the inflation numbers, Wall Street saw the wildest complete turnaround in decades

After the announcement of the US inflation figures, the stock exchange rates first turned to a clear decline, but eventually ended up in a rapid rise. According to Bloomberg, a similar swing has not been seen in one day for decades.

of the United States the stock market saw unusually violent movements on Thursday as the stock market reacted to the country’s latest inflation figures.

The US consumer price index figures for September were published Finnish time on Thursday afternoon. The rise in consumer prices slowed to 8.2 percent in September from 8.3 percent in August, but the market expected an increase of 8.1 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by central banks, accelerated to 6.6 percent in September from 6.3 percent in August, while the expectation was 6.5 percent. Core inflation has been removed from the effect of sensitively changing energy and food.

The fast rate of inflation gives indications that US monetary policy will tighten even more at the end of the year. Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points at its next rate meeting.

of the United States around the announcement of inflation figures, market movements are closely monitored as investors try to interpret the effect of the figures on the central bank’s monetary policy. After higher than expected inflation figures, the market has generally turned down.

This also happened on Thursday.

Wall Street’s most important stock indices fell sharply after higher-than-expected inflation numbers. For example, the broad S&P 500, the world’s most followed stock index, fell 2.4 percent.

It was not special in itself, as the market has moved quickly in similar situations earlier this year.

Historical Thursday was made by what happened next in the stock market. Namely, share prices turned to a sharp rise. In the end, Thursday turned out to be one of the stock market’s strongest rising days of the year – despite lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.

The S&P 500 eventually rose 2.6 percent. Among the other most important stock indexes, the Dow Jones of large companies rose by 2.8 percent and the technology-focused Nasdaq index by 2.2 percent.

According to the news agency Bloomberg a complete reversal like Thursday’s, where shares trade in such dramatic extremes during the same day, is not found at all in its data going back to 1990.

So it can be said that the stock market has not seen a similar day for at least more than 30 years.

Where from full translation then resulted? There are several possible reasons for this.

Investors’ caution in the market, which has fluctuated strongly during the summer and autumn, has been considered as one of the explanatory factors.

According to Bloomberg, large institutional investors last week bought more than 10 billion dollars worth of put options, which allow the security to be sold or not sold at a price agreed upon at the time of the option contract. Buying put options typically anticipates a market decline.

The news agency refers to the research company Sundial Capital Research, according to which Last week’s sale of put options was a record high for a group of large institutional investors.

Of some according to the interpretations, the implementation of these put options and on the other hand also the short-sold shares after the stock market’s initial negative reaction caused the market to suddenly go into an unusually strong upswing.

Miller Tabak & Co. – the company’s chief strategist Matt Maley evaluate For Bloombergthat many investors were prepared for an even bigger decline.

“When there was no such downside, the short sellers panicked and started buying,” says Maley.

Second the achievement of certain technical frontiers has been seen as part of the reason for the market’s surprising bounce. For example, on Thursday, the S&P 500 index hit both the midpoint of the bull market that started at the beginning of the corona pandemic and the index’s 200-day moving average.

“Nowadays, it is typical to sometimes see such large intraday swings. We can all speculate what is behind them,” Sharles Schwab & Co. chief investment strategist Liz Ann Saunders said For Bloomberg.

“A large part of this is related to the mechanics of the market, so to speak. To the fact that there is more short-term money in the market and money that moves based on algorithms or quantitative strategies.”

Third the surprising movement of the stock market has been attributed to positive signs of the earnings period in its early stages.

According to information collected by the information service Refinitiv, analysts expect the results of the companies in the S&P 500 index to have risen by 4.1 percent in the third quarter from a year ago. At the beginning of July, growth was expected to be 11.1 percent.