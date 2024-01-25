Stock Exchange | A professor who sat on the board of Tecnotree received a fine of 60,000 euros from Fiva

Markku Wilenius received a fine of tens of thousands of euros from Fiva for trading Tecnotree shares in a closed window. Wilenius was also recently in the public eye in another case related to Tecnotree.

Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) has imposed a penalty of 60,000 euros on the former board member of the technology company Tecnotree Mark to Wilenius.

Wilenius traded Tecnotree shares in August 2022 just a few days before the company's earnings announcement.

In its decision, Fiva also took into account another case related to Wilenius' Tecnotree transactions. Wilenius did not notify the Financial Supervisory Authority of the transactions he made with Tecnotree shares in spring 2022 within the deadline.

“In terms of market confidence, it is important that insiders exercise special caution and care in their securities trading”, says the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority Tero Kurenmaa in the bulletin.

“Financial supervision has had no reason to suspect Wilenius of misuse of insider information,” says Fiva.

The Financial Supervisory Authority's decision is not legally binding. Wilenius has the right to appeal the decision to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Listed companies executives or board members may not trade during the so-called “closed window”. The closed window is valid one month before the company's earnings announcement.

The goal of the regulation is that the executives of listed companies would not use in their transactions any information they may have about the company's financial development or future prospects that other market participants do not have.

Wilenius also recently became public in another case related to Tecnotree. Last summer, Tecnotree launched convertible bonds, which Wilenius subscribed for as much as 20 million euros. The amount can be considered significant for Tecnotree.

However, Wilenius did not pay the convertible bonds he subscribed to the company. Finally, in December, Tecnotree's largest owner, the investment company Fitzroy, took over Wilenius' convertible bonds and promised to offset the related liabilities of 20 million euros. Wilenius resigned from the board of Tecnotree in the same context. In its decision, Fiva did not take a position on this case.

Wilenius works as a professor of future studies at the University of Turku.